Tuskegee University Students Redesign Alabama’s Legion Field Stadium

Eight months after announcing its partnership with the NFL to renovate Tuskegee University’s Legion Field Stadium, the university’s Robert R. Taylor School of Architecture and Construction Science students have completed a reimagined design.

The project was put together by Tuskegee University students from different majors who designed the stadium focusing on the fan and player experience, architectural design, engineering, and construction. Throughout the semester, they worked together to present their proposed plan to NFL executives and the American Institute of Architects.

“This is exactly the kind of experience we want our students to enjoy,” said President Charlotte P. Morris in a written statement. “Giving them real-world experience in an industry they are working to join, gives them invaluable insight into what they should expect and the success they can ultimately accomplish.”

The students’ proposal included 65,000 seats, 100 luxury suites, a retractable roof, retractable fields and seats to accommodate soccer, and track and field events. They also added modern technology including solar panels, modern water harvesting and cooling systems, a community village, and a garden for high-end concessions to help the stadium’s sustainability.

A hotel has also been added to the design.

This initiative is part of the NFL’s larger vision to engage with HBCU campuses through its Campus Connection program.

“We are proud of the innovation and creativity the students displayed while suggesting solutions to a real issue within the NFL,” said NFL Senior Vice President of Football Operations Arthur McAfee III. “Through the Campus Connection program and our partnership with Tuskegee, the NFL’s commitment to HBCUs extends beyond the field by driving awareness around career opportunities and providing access to the business of sports.”

The NFL’s HBCU Campus Connection program was created to help students through collaborative efforts including lectures, speaking opportunities, case studies, and various events promoting career development. Two-thousand students have benefited since the program started in 2018.

