The Miscarriage Of Justice: Twin Brothers Freed After Serving Double Their Legal Sentence The twins were sentenced to 20 years in prison for a crime that carries a maximum sentence of five years







Two twin brothers, Marcus and Maurice Taylor, were granted clemency by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves after both men had served twice the statutory maximum for the crime, according to the state’s guidelines. It was Reeves’ very first pardon as governor.

According to WFSB, the twins were sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of conspiracy to sell a Schedule III controlled substance under Mississippi law. The crime carries a maximum sentence of five years, yet the Taylors both served 11 years before being released in 2025.

Marcus was granted his release first, but it took several months for his brother to receive his clemency. It took action from the Mississippi Impact Coalition to make it happen. The organization fought to secure Maurice’s release for the same reason his brother was granted clemency. After submitting documents and requests for review to the attorney general’s office, the Mississippi Court of Appeals, and the solicitor general, the governor’s action made it a reality for the former prisoner.

Linda Myers, sister of Marcus and Maurice, spoke to the media outlet after her brothers were finally released from prison.

“When the system gets it wrong, this is what happens,” she said. “Families suffer. Families are shattered. Children go without parents when you get it wrong.”

If not for the efforts of all involved in getting the clemency from the governor, the Taylors would still be incarcerated for an additional nine years.

“If you become silent, you never get justice,” Myers said. “It can be 15 years, it can be 20 years, but there’s a breakthrough. This is a prime example right here.”

Sadly, although the family is happy with their return, the brothers weren’t recognized by their mother, who was diagnosed with dementia while they were imprisoned.

“My mother was diagnosed with dementia while they were incarcerated a few years ago.” Myers said. “And when they came home, she did not recognize them. That also proved how much time had been lost.”

