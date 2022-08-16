Twitter Erupts Over Viral Video Of Clark Atlanta University Students Kissing During Party

Twitter does it again. The criticism over a viral video has sparked a social media debate over the past week. The circulating clip shows a hyped-up crowd full of presumably Clark Atlanta University (CAU) students at a party while fraternity chants are heard in the background.

The camera quickly scans over to a sweaty, shirtless young man who appears to be holding a young woman in his arms as they tongue kissed like no one in the world was watching.

After the intense kiss, the young man places the straddling woman down and joins in on a stroll with a crowd of other young men. Twitter users believe that the man is a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, whose members are notoriously called the “Ques.” They also assumed he was an incoming senior while his PDA was with a freshman.

Some Twitter fingers criticized the woman’s behavior, calling her nasty.

only at clark atlanta university 😭 she so nasty pic.twitter.com/hQWJw140l2 — lulbaadass_ 🤣😍 (@lulbaadkayy) August 13, 2022

Others commented against bashing the woman, noting the history and sexual nature of Ques.

I mean it takes two to tango don’t just blame the girl 😂😂😂😂😂 — jay (@jessica2short4) August 14, 2022

Because in HBCU history its a known fact how the Ques move. It’s shown they are dogs & only want sex bo commitment. No one not saying nothing about him cause its known. That’s why they are saying things abt the girl. Hope that helps — C 🧚🏾✨ (@ClassicBullets) August 14, 2022

Another user mentioned the monkeypox virus which can spread through skin-to-skin contact, including intimate contact. Clearly, that wasn’t a concern.

During monkeypox we just don’t care no more — Thagame (@Likeucouleva) August 14, 2022

Someone else warned incoming freshman not to engage in the behaviors indicated in the clip.

Dear incoming freshmen, don’t do this . — Reanna (@ReannaToon) August 14, 2022

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported on the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak which has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). The latest CDC report confirms there have been on record more than 19,000 cases in 76 countries.