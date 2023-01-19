Twitter Goes in on Biden Looking Lost at Black Church During MLK Day Service in Atlanta

Twitter had a time roasting President Biden for looking stiff and lost during the praise and worship service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Sunday.

Biden shared a sermon at the historical Atlanta church on Sunday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day. Biden became the first sitting President to give a sermon at the church where Martin Luther King Jr. once served as lead pastor, NPR reported.

Although going to church is nothing new, the President felt a little out of place when the stomping and praising got underway.

“I’ve spoken before Parliament, kings, queens, leaders of the world — I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Biden said. “But this is intimidating.”

The President was supported by Sen. Raphael Warnock, the current pastor at Ebenezer who personally invited Biden to the church in celebration of what would’ve been MLK’s 94th birthday. During Biden’s sermon, he shared his history of attending “Black church” while in college.

“I may be a practicing Catholic, but I used to go to 7:30 mass every morning in high school and then in college, before I went to the black church. Not a joke,” Biden quipped.

Biden: "I may be a practicing Catholic, but I used to go to 7:30 mass every morning in high school and then in college, before I went to the black church. Not a joke."

The remark received an onslaught of strong responses on social media. But not nearly as many as the reactions to Biden’s lack of movement during the Baptist church’s praise and worship performance.

“Biden did not grow up going to a Black Church. NO. WAY,” one user wrote.

"Biden did not grow up going to a Black Church. NO. WAY."

Biden: I grew up in a black church Also Biden:

Others claimed the President appeared “uncomfortable” during the praise and worship, which seeming to go against his claims of attending “Black church” during his youth.

“Look how very uncomfortable and out of place Joe Biden looks, YET he bragged about ‘growing up in the black church’. Oh, really?🤔,” one onlooker wrote.

“Biden clearly grew up in the Black church,” another user sarcastically added.

Biden clearly grew up in the Black church…

Now Biden’s claims of going to a Black church are up for debate on social media.

“If Biden went to a black church so many times, why can’t he clap?” one user asked.