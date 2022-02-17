 Twitter Is Here For It: Orlando Jones Plays Tyler James Williams' Father On Abbott Elementary

Arts and Culture Lifestyle

Twitter Is Here For It: Orlando Jones Plays Tyler James Williams’ Father On ‘Abbott Elementary’

by Atiya Jordan133
(Image: Twitter)

Viewers of ABC’s hit show Abbott Elementary had an idea in mind and used Twitter to ask the show’s creator, Quinta Brunson, to cast a particular actor that they thought would be the perfect fit.

The result: Twitter proved to be pretty powerful in convincing Brunson to recruit veteran actor Orlando Jones to secure the role as the father of Tyler James Williams‘ character because of their uncanny resemblance.

So, when Tuesday’s episode of Abbott Elementary revealed that Jones, an award-winning comedian, was  playing Williams’ father, Twitter went into a frenzy.

The resemblance of the two actors had been the topic of many jokes on social media. As a response, Jones made it known that he was not related to Williams, who plays a substitute teacher, by making his Twitter bio “Not the little boy from Everybody Hates Chris.

After the episode aired, viewers were delighted that Brunson listened to how much the pair looked alike. Twitter users took to the platform with laughs, appreciation, and references to the old internet joke.

Other users appreciated the casting.

One viewer commented on Jones’ humorous reactions online about his resemblance with his  onscreen son.

It’s safe to say, viewers are here for it. Watch more of the look-alike father-son duo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC or Hulu.

 


