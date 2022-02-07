Twitter Names Dalana Brand Chief People and Diversity Officer

Twitter has named Dalana Brand chief people and diversity officer. She will lead the company’s Global People Team, as well as inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility initiatives while working with executive management and the Board of Directors to support the company’s strategic direction.

“We are on a journey to become the world’s most inclusive, diverse, equitable and accessible technology company, which is key to serving the public conversation,” said Dalana Brand.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead the company’s global workforce and accelerate the progress we’ve made to create the best, most inclusive people experience for everyone at Twitter.”

Brand joined Twitter in 2018, most recently serving as vice president of People Experience and head of Inclusion & Diversity. She becomes the second Black woman and third Black C-suite executive at Twitter since the company went public in late 2013.

In the new role, Dalana will focus on initiatives such as expanding Twitter’s decentralized work strategy, creating an inclusive environment for employees around the world regardless of where they work, as well as prioritizing transparency and accountability throughout the company through initiatives like pay transparency. Dalana will also continue to focus on the company’s 2025 Vision — a set of ambitious representation goals for a more diverse and inclusive future. Most recently, Twitter has been praised for prioritizing flexibility and choice in how the company works while also increasing the number of women, Black and Latinx employees in 2021.

Prior to her time at Twitter, Dalana was vice president of Total Rewards for Electronic Arts, Inc. and spent nine years in various senior leadership positions at Whirlpool Corporation. Throughout her career, she has focused on designing and developing global people programs that create a fair and inclusive culture while helping to advance business strategy. Currently, Dalana also serves as a board member of ColorComm, Compass Family Services, and Enterprise for Youth. She earned a Master of Business Administration with a dual degree in finance and human resources, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in finance from Michigan State University.