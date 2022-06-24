 Social Media Has a Lot to Say About Normani Appearing in Chris Brown's 'Warm Embrace' Video

(Image: Screenshot)

Chris Brown has the internet flaring up at the video for his latest single, “WE (Warm Embrace”) featuring Normani. Although some may actually like the song, Normani is being criticized because of Brown’s history of multiple accusations of violence toward women.

After the video’s release earlier this week, fans came for Normani because they felt she ignored Brown’s alleged abusive past. A difference of opinions is apparent. Some question why people didn’t have the same energy toward “Breezy” when he worked with more popular artists. Some feel the criticism is uncalled for and people should just let them both live.

The comments are abundant!

Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, is the co-founder, and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com.

