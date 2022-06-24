Social Media Has a Lot to Say About Normani Appearing in Chris Brown’s ‘Warm Embrace’ Video

Chris Brown has the internet flaring up at the video for his latest single, “WE (Warm Embrace”) featuring Normani. Although some may actually like the song, Normani is being criticized because of Brown’s history of multiple accusations of violence toward women.

After the video’s release earlier this week, fans came for Normani because they felt she ignored Brown’s alleged abusive past. A difference of opinions is apparent. Some question why people didn’t have the same energy toward “Breezy” when he worked with more popular artists. Some feel the criticism is uncalled for and people should just let them both live.

The comments are abundant!

How are y’all going to cancel Normani for working with Chris Brown when y’all ain’t even cancelled Chris Brown? — G. Denise Dupree (@MyDearestDenise) June 22, 2022

Social media so weird criticizing Normani for working with Chris Brown! I hope their life is perfect — Your King 😈 (@thegenius5_) June 22, 2022

Normani’s label didn’t want her to be on the dua lipa collab but got her in a Chris Brown music video… I know they’re not serious pic.twitter.com/lQHc9No0c5 — Guss 🌙 (@MFreakmennn) June 21, 2022

The world needs to know these artist do not care what you say. 😂😂 I seen people say Chris Brown should stay away from Normani. And here she is looking like a Queen in his new music video. And let me tell you they killed it! pic.twitter.com/Fj2veoMLF4 — Austin Luv (@MagicHandz) June 21, 2022

Normani when Chris Brown called her to do that video despite knowing her fans wouldn’t like it. 😭 pic.twitter.com/DJgGFl01oy — e. (@creativeworldx) June 21, 2022

Black Twitter can y’all please give us a rest about that Chris brown & #Normani case ? Just enjoy the goddamn perfect video — Imane (@ImaneOusmane) June 22, 2022

Normani still trending, gained followers on IG, cancelled where? Yall are giving her free press and boosting Chris Brown’s views😂 — Nale Stan (@staarmanii) June 22, 2022

Paris came with the receipts!!! Here’s the proof of Chris Brown shading and publicly disrespecting Normani smh. He is TRASH!!! pic.twitter.com/qc7qNbbfiq — catwoman, purr (@afrorckprincess) June 21, 2022

y’all dragged Lizzo for openly stating her love for Chris Brown, but praising Normani, the video girl, for dancing in his video… selective af. https://t.co/rDQha4GQqh — vonn. $$$ (@PlNKYINTHEBRAIN) June 21, 2022

normani was savage x fenty’s first-ever brand ambassador in 2019. today, she dropped a music video with rihanna’s abuser, chris brown. i don’t think it’s the greatest look. and i know i’m not the only one who feels this way. pic.twitter.com/CAz2iJSC5n — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) June 21, 2022

before yall coming for normani remember rihanna is a big fan of chris brown music too pic.twitter.com/tg2chproeJ — helo (@hwloiza) June 21, 2022

Rihanna forgave Chris Brown and moved on, but it seems the fans haven’t forgiven him and I don’t they ever will. He’s been paying the price for his actions with his career. Everything went downhill for him since then. Now Normani is getting dragged for appearing in his video. — BASITO (@itzbasito) June 21, 2022

why yall not bashing Ella Mai and H.E.R like yall did Normani for working with Chris Brown… pic.twitter.com/IaoqnOJdhS — ៷ₒⲕᵢₐ (@NOKIAPHOBIC) June 24, 2022