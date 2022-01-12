Supply Chain Issues Sparks #BareshelvesBiden To Trend on Twitter In Response to Empty Store Shelves

The latest trending hashtag on Twitter, #BareshelvesBiden, is about the empty shelves at local grocery stores. Americans all across the country expressed their frustrations about the current status of the economic supply chain.

It was Sunday evening when the phrase peaked at No.6 on Twitter’s trending list. A wave of tweets scrutinized President Biden for what they said was a failure to address the supply chain crisis. The high demand for goods, accompanied by labor shortages, has become massive stress on the supply chain.

Numerous photographs show desolate store shelves, further emphasizing the message behind the hashtag. However, it is unclear what caused the shortage at the stores in photos.