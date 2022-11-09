Two Atlanta Poll Workers Were Terminated For Connection to the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol

Two poll workers in Atlanta, a mother and her son, were terminated from their posts after officials found that the woman was connected to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The New York Times reported that the pair were removed Tuesday morning from a polling center in suburban Johns Creek, Georgia, before polls opened on 7 a.m., according to officials from Fulton County and the Georgia secretary of state’s office.

The outlet obtained a social media post in what appears to be photos of the woman at the Capitol building that day.

“I stood up for what’s right today in Washington, D.C.,” the post stated. “This election was a sham. Mike Pence is a traitor. I was tear-gassed FOUR times. I have pepper spray in my throat. I stormed the Capitol Building. And my children have had the best learning experience of their lives.”

Johns Creek resident Laura Kronen posted to Twitter about her and 17-year-old son being “kicked out of being a Fulton County poll worker.” She told the American Tribune that they signed up to be poll workers months ago, attended training sessions, and were following every rule.

My son and I were just KICKED OUT OF BEING A FULTON COUNTY POLL WORKER because I posted on Twitter this morning that I was working at the polls to ensure a free and fair election. HELP! — Laura K (@LauraKronen) November 8, 2022

“We never even brought up anything regarding a political affiliation, or a person running,” she said. “We never even mentioned a name. Nothing. We were wearing black clothing. We were wearing their voter shirts. Like there’s not there’s nothing that can possibly indicate what our political party is what our affiliation is. Nothing.”

Jessica A. Corbitt-Dominguez, a Fulton County spokeswoman, said that the county also discovered another social media post in which the woman “seemed to imply” that she was going to video record components of her work at the polling place. This act is not allowed.

Corbitt-Dominguez said in a statement that the decision for removal is in “alignment with our commitment to elections integrity.”

Kronen disagreed.