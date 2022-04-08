Two Black NFL Coaches Join Brian Flores’ Discrimination Lawsuit Against the League

Two more football coaches have joined former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores racial discrimination lawsuit against the National Football League.

According to NFL.com, former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, now a defensive assistant coach with the Carolina Panthers, and Ray Horton, a former defensive coordinator, who was a head coach candidate for the Tennessee Titans, were added as plaintiffs in Flores’ class-action lawsuit.

The amended complaint, filed Thursday in the Southern District of New York, has added new allegations of discrimination against three NFL teams. The Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, and the Houston Texans

“When Coach Flores filed this action, I knew I owed it to myself, and to all Black NFL coaches and aspiring coaches, to stand with him,” Wilks said in a statement. “This lawsuit has shed further important light on a problem that we all know exists, but that too few are willing to confront. Black coaches and candidates should have exactly the same ability to become employed, and remain employed, as white coaches and candidates.”