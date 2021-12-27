Two Black Music Executives Expand Holdings With Acquisition Of 18 Bojangles Locations

The holiday season brought some cheer for two music executives with their acquisition of 18 Bojangles restaurant locations in a reportedly history-making deal.

According to MSN, the acquisition was completed by Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Republic Records executive Mel Carter. A franchise system, Bojangles is known for its Southern-style food that includes fried chicken and biscuits. In an Instagram post, Mel Carter wrote, “Man, what a journey this has been. Over a year ago, @coachk44, myself, and @theprepper started working on making a dream of ours a reality. A lot of hard work from everyone involved. As of today, we officially purchased 18 Bojangles restaurants across three states, and became the 5th largest Bojangles franchisee in history.”

He added, “With the support and guidance of my friends and brothers @mikenovo @dbqonthego @donalbane @matthewbradshaw75 and a group of Black music executives we finally made this deal happen. Congrats to everyone who is a part of this, thank you for believing in me and my partners. Official press release coming soon but was a little over excited to share the news.”

He, too, is optimistic with a new year approaching and offered an amusing heads up to a rival.

we bout to up it on Popeyes lol.” “2022 is going to be a big year,” he wrote. “Take this as a reminder to follow your dreams and bet on yourself, #itsbotime @bojangleswe bout to up it on Popeyes lol.”