Two Florida Healthcare Workers Arrested For Allegedly Verbally Abusing An Elderly Woman

Two women in Brevard County, Florida, have been arrested for making fun of an elderly woman during a live stream.

According to several reports, a live stream allegedly shows two healthcare workers verbally abusing an elderly woman with dementia.

According to Fox News, Jada Harris, 18, has been arrested for video voyeurism, neglect of elderly or disabled adults, abuse, and interception of disclosure of wired communications.

The outlet also reports that Shy’Tiona Bishop, 20, has been arrested for neglect of elderly or disabled adults, abuse, and video voyeurism.

Harris and Bishop’s bail has been set at $6,000 and $4,000, respectively.

During a news conference, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said, “The only good news, in this case, is that the victim is now safe and sound with true professional healthcare workers that are with her and her family taking care of her,” cited by Fox Jackson 40.

Sheriff Ivey added, “I’m pretty ticked off about this, as you can tell,” cited by Fox Jackson 40. “Our corrections team, the professionals that they are, will treat these two pieces of crap with professionalism, and they’ll do their job.”

Ivey wasn’t happy with the amount of the women’s bail, either. Jackson 40 reported that Ivey believes that their bail prices were too low.

“I wouldn’t let them care for a pet cobra, because he might accidentally bite them and he would die of scumbag poisoning,” Ivey said during the news conference, reported by Fox Jackson 40. “Not only are they bags of crap, but the people that were on there laughing and mocking this poor lady, yeah, you’re bags of crap, too,” an upset Ivey added, cited by Fox Jackson 40.

Sheriff Ivey also asked that his colleagues work with the state’s attorney to ensure that Harris and Bishop never work in healthcare again, according to Fox Jackson 40.