Two Black Students Finish as Valedictorian and Salutatorian, Making it First Time In 37 Years at Florida High School

There were two Black male students who graduated at the top of their class, receiving the top honors at a school in Florida. Although the high school is overwhelmingly Black, it is the first time this has happened in more than 35 years.

According to First Coast News, two Black students from Jean Ribault High School graduated at the top of their class. This is the first time this has happened since 1985 and the third time it’s taking place at this high school. The first time there were two Black seniors at the top of the class was in 1976.