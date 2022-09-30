Two Brooklyn Men Arrested For Stealing Close to $1 Million in Jewelry From Controversial Bishop

Earlier this summer, Bishop Lamor Whitehead was robbed during his sermon at his Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Brooklyn, New York. The incident was seen and captured on a live stream. Two of the thieves, who snatched close to $1 million worth of jewelry from the bishop, have been captured and arrested. One other man is still being sought.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Eastern District of New York, two men have been indicted in the theft of the bishop’s jewelry.

The unsealed indictment was revealed in a federal court in Brooklyn, charging Juwan Anderson and Say-Quan Pollack for participating in the armed robbery at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries on July 24, 2022. The pair were arrested Wednesday and arraigned before United States Magistrate Judge Ramon E. Reyes, Jr. Police are still looking for the third suspect involved in the robbery.

Both suspects are 23 years of age and are facing a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

“As alleged, the defendants brought guns into a place of worship, stealing from two members of the clergy, and terrifying the congregation in the process,” said Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York in a written statement. “I commend the Special Agents and Detectives for their outstanding efforts in identifying the perpetrators who committed a crime that shocks the conscience for its brazenness. This Office will always work with our law enforcement partners to protect our houses of worship, prosecute those who engage in gun violence and and ensure the safety of all members of our community.”

Bishop Whitehead spoke about the indictment on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

“They caught the robbers, the three men that robbed my church. I was just awakened just about an hour ago. … I am so excited today. They got ’em, they got ’em, they got ’em, they got ’em, they got ’em.”

Whitehead was reportedly robbed of approximately $1 million worth of jewelry when three men burst into his sanctuary at his church. Whitehead and his wife were held at gunpoint in a targeted attack. No injuries were reported.

The arrest seemingly vindicates the bishop, who has been accused through various social media personalities of staging the robbery. Earlier this month, the controversial pastor filed a lawsuit against two of them who made the accusation against him.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead filed legal paperwork against Demario Q. Jives and Larry Reid after they placed doubt on his account of the robbery, calling it a farce.

According to The New York Post, he is requesting $20 million from both defendants, totaling $40 million. Whitehead filed the lawsuit in Brooklyn’s Kings County court.

After news of the crime spread through social media, there was scrutiny from many, including Jives and Reid, who expressed their suspicions about the ordeal.

Whitehead stated that Reid “wrote online that Bishop Whitehead ‘scammed people out of money,’” according to the lawsuit. After both men called the pastor a scammer, Whitehead claims that he suffered losses including “business deals, church members, and income,’’ according to both lawsuits.