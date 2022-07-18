Two-Time FSU Graduate Becomes First Black Woman To Be Alumni’s Association’s Board Chair

Dazi Lenoir, the new chair of the Florida State University (FSU) Alumni Association’s board of directors, returns to her alma mater with gratitude and a trailblazing spirit.

According to The Tallahassee Democrat, the Orlando-based lawyer and two-time graduate of Florida State University, arrived on FSU’s campus as a freshman in 1998.

Nearly two decades later, she is making history as the first Black woman to be appointed as chair of the FSU Alumni Association. She previously served as vice chair and development committee chair.

“This moment is one for all of us to celebrate the great diversity of our national board of directors and the FSU community,” Lenoir said, according to FSU News.

“I realize that I would not have this tremendous opportunity without the sacrifice and dedication of those who came before me and paved the way. I look forward to working collectively to continue the great work that we do on behalf of our alumni base.”

During her FSU days, the Rock Hill, S.C. native made every moment count, especially through years of service. She was on the president‘s cabinet of the Student Government Association, and was a member of the Zeta Omicron Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

As an alumna, she continued to make her mark on the president’s search committee, in the Seminole Club of Greater Orlando, as well as the FSU Black Alumni Network.

The university celebrates her for her dedication to creating and sustaining meaningful connections with students and alumni, given her lifetime membership of the FSU Alumni Association.

“Chair Lenoir represents the very best of Florida State University, and her election to this role is historic,” said Julie Decker, president and chief executive officer of the FSU Alumni Association, per FSU News.

“This moment is the result of year-over-year dedication to our alumni from her involvement in the Seminole Club of Greater Orlando to the Black Alumni Network and our National Board.”

Decker added, “Dazi always answers the call when FSU seeks her volunteer leadership, and we are better for it. I look forward to a transformational year ahead for FSU advancement with Dazi at the helm of the FSU Alumni Association’s leading volunteer board.”