Culture by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Tyla And Nike: A Perfect Fusion Of Music, Fashion, And Movement With Nike, Tyla envisions taking her artistry further, teasing the idea of designing her own sneakers. “A Tyla shoe? That would be fire,” she says with excitement.







Grammy-winning artist Tyla has joined forces with Nike, combining her love of music, fashion, and movement in a natural collaboration. Known for her signature “popiano” sound and viral hit “Water,” the South African star has captivated global audiences with her talent and style.

“I’ve always been a Nike girl,” Tyla shares, reminiscing about her childhood admiration for the brand in Johannesburg. Now, as a partner, she’s merging her passions and influencing a new generation through music and sport.

Tyla’s fashion sense has evolved alongside her career. From DIY outfits born of necessity to bold red carpet-statements, her style is rooted in creativity and transformation. “I hate anything that looks too perfect,” she says, embracing imperfection as a hallmark of her unique aesthetic.

With Nike, Tyla envisions taking her artistry further, teasing the idea of designing her own sneakers. “A Tyla shoe? That would be fire,” she says with excitement.

This partnership solidifies Tyla’s position as a cultural force. It embodies Nike’s legacy of innovation and individuality while setting the stage for what’s next.

RELATED CONTENT: Issa Rae And Hannah Diop’s Nationwide Launch of Sienna Naturals ‘Is A Dream Come True