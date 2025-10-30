News by Kandiss Edwards Tyler Perry Drops $100K In Support Of Pastor Marvin Winans, Despite Backlash Winans said, Tyler Perry allowed his name to be revealed because the filmmaker knows "God is in this."







Tyler Perry is putting his money where his support is by donating $100,000 to Marvin Winans’s Perfecting Church in Detroit.

Perry’s donation follows the backlash Winans received around a fundraising event that went viral online. The contribution was announced more than a week after a clip from the church’s annual “Day of Giving” sparked controversy. During the fundraiser, Winans publicly corrected a member who had donated $1,235 toward the campaign.

According to Winans, who shared the news during a service, “We have received … one person called and he said ‘Tell my name! Because I know God is in this. Tyler Perry sent $100,000!’”

Perry’s backing arrives as the church continues to raise funds for a new worship facility. The new building is located at 7 Mile and Woodward Avenue. The project has been underway since 2002.

Tyler Perry Donates $100K to Bishop Marvin Winans' Church Following Viral Video Backlash pic.twitter.com/DImP7TYepm — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) October 27, 2025

The incident that triggered the outpouring of donations occurred Oct. 19, when Perfecting Church asked members to give “$1,000 plus one.” The phrasing led to confusion. One longtime member, Roberta McCoy, contributed $1,235 and was then corrected in front of the congregation when Winans stated. “That’s only $1,200.”

McCoy later said she planned to bring the remaining $800 and clarified that “he absolutely did not rebuke me.” McCoy explained that the public talking to was instead a correction about the donation process.

Perry, who has a long history of supporting Black legacy faith-based initiatives and people, stepped in as the backlash grew.

The donation was widely praised as a powerful show of solidarity. However, observers say it also raises bigger questions about transparency in church fundraising and how faith communities respond when their leaders face criticism. For now, Perry’s support offers Perfecting Church a renewed spotlight and perhaps a moment of redemption for its campaign and public image.

