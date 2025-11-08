Politics by Mary Spiller Tyler Perry Donates $1.4 Million To Help Families Impacted By SNAP Funding Crisis As the federal shutdown threatens food aid for millions, the filmmaker extends support to organizations feeding struggling families.







With millions of Americans bracing for the loss of food assistance due to the ongoing federal shutdown, filmmaker and philanthropist Tyler Perry is stepping up to help. The 56-year-old donated nearly $1.4 million to multiple organizations that support families in need, including the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Baby2Baby, Meals on Wheels Atlanta, Caring for Others, All for Lunch, the Ron Clark Academy, and Goodr.

“If you’ve never been poor, then you may not fully understand the life-changing impact SNAP benefits mean to hard-working people, to our seniors, and to our children,” Perry said in a statement to People. “For millions of people, it could mean extreme hunger. For newborns, it could mean a lack of access to formula.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) warned in an Oct. 18 letter that funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)—which provides low-income families with food support—may run out in November. According to the agency, roughly 42 million Americans depend on the program, and without congressional action, many could lose access to critical resources that help them afford nutritious meals.

Perry, who has long spoken about his difficult upbringing marked by homelessness and poverty, called the situation “heartbreaking.”

“Compassion is not political, it’s humanity, and we seem to be missing both right now,” he said.

A source close to Perry told People that his empathy comes from experience: “Tyler knows firsthand what it feels like to be hungry and homeless. Though he has achieved so much, those feelings never leave you. And when he sees injustices like this he always feels compelled to help. He is absolutely devastated by what is happening to so many people.”

The current government shutdown, which began on Oct. 1, has now become the longest in U.S. history, surpassing the 35-day closure under President Donald Trump.

Other public figures are also using their platforms to help ease the crisis. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel announced plans to host “The Jimmy Kimmel Live! Big, Beautiful Food Bank” to benefit the Los Angeles Food Bank and the St. Joseph Center. At the “Variety Power of Women” event, comedian Wanda Sykes drew attention to single mothers who will be among those hardest hit by the loss of food aid.

