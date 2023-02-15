Tyler Perry Is The Only Black Celebrity To Make Forbes’ ‘World’s 10 Highest-Paid Entertainers’ List

Tyler Perry continues to catch wins. His latest feat, becoming the first Black entertainer to make Forbes World’s 10 Highest-Paid Entertainers list two times in a row.

According to AfroTech, Perry was the only billionaire and Black entertainer to make this year’s list after earning $175 million in 2022.

AfroTech also reported that the filmmaker also owns 100% of his rights, which includes over 1,200 episodes of television, 22 feature films, at least 24 stage plays, and Tyler Perry Studios.

During an interview with Forbes, Perry spoke about his ownership.

“I own the lights. I own the sets,” Perry told Forbes when speaking of his production lot. “So that’s where the difference is. Because I own everything, my returns are higher.”

AfroTech also reported that Perry’s deal with ViacomCBS is slated to earn $150 million annually to create at least 90 episodes for BET.

“Viacom has a rich tradition of reaching my audience through their TV, film and digital platforms and I am excited to partner with them,” Perry said in a press release. “I am eager to have one home where I can leverage all of their assets to tell my stories to an even wider audience. I have been very blessed to have worked with the incredible people at Lionsgate and OWN over the last few years and I look forward to continuing my work with them on a non-exclusive basis.”

Perry got his start after the success of his first play, I Know I’ve Been Changed. Since then, he’s built an empire from his Madea series with films like Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Madea’s Family Reunion, Madea’s Class Reunion, Madea Goes to Jail, Madea’s Big Happy Family, A Madea Christmas, and Madea’s Neighbors from Hell, and several others.

Perry is set to write and produce, Six Triple Eight, a film based on the true story of World War II’s only all-Black, all-woman unit, the 6888th Battalion.