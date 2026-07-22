Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation) (Photo by ABC via Getty Images),Nolan Wells (Photo Credit: Image provided by Jackson County Sheriff's Department) News by Selena Hill Tyler Perry And Rev. Al Sharpton Offer $100K For Information In Nolan Wells’ Death The family continues to seek answers surrounding the Mississippi teen’s mysterious death.









Tyler Perry and Rev. Al Sharpton are putting up $100,000 to encourage those with information about the death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells to come forward.

Sharpton announced a $50,000 reward during Wells’ funeral July 20 at Center Pointe Church in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, offering the money to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

“He was not on that island by himself; somebody saw something and knows something,” Sharpton said while eulogizing Wells. “I didn’t come to make money. I came to give money. Stand up and tell the truth,” he continued, according to The Associated Press.

Moments later, the civil rights leader revealed that Perry had texted him during the service and pledged to match the reward, bringing the total to $100,000, reports Fox 10 News.

“Tyler Perry said, ‘I’m gonna match you and put up $50,000 more.’ So, we’re putting up $100,000 for anybody that’ll come forward,” Sharpton said. “We just want the truth.”

The billionaire filmmaker has also covered the costs of Wells’ funeral, while former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has reportedly funded an independent autopsy requested by the family, reports People.com.

Wells, a Black and Asian freshman college football player, disappeared while hanging out with a group of white friends during a Fourth of July gathering on Mississippi’s Horn Island. His body was discovered two days later. Although authorities have indicated they believe Wells drowned and have said they do not currently suspect foul play, Wells’ family says those conclusions are premature. The official autopsy and toxicology reports have not yet been completed. Meanwhile, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has said the investigation remains active, and the case will be presented to a grand jury once it concludes. Nevertheless, the case, which has racial undertones, has sparked a nationwide call for transparency and accountability.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump questioned the circumstances surrounding the teen’s mysterious disappearance and death.

“They went out on the boat, the boat came back, and Nolan washed up on a shore two days later—dead,” Crump said. “Wouldn’t you want answers? Wouldn’t you want transparency? Wouldn’t you want the truth? Wouldn’t you want justice?”

During the emotional service, Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, remembered her son as compassionate, protective, and deeply loved.

“If you ever had the privilege of meeting our son Nolan, or calling him a friend, then you experienced a glimpse of God’s love through him,” she said. “He was both protective and nurturing. We will continue to fight for you.”

The funeral drew hundreds of mourners and celebrities, including filmmaker Spike Lee and former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens.

The reward was announced after media mogul Byron Allen donated $100,000 to the GoFundMe established for Wells’ family, joining a wave of high-profile figures rallying behind the teen’s parents as they continue demanding answers, reports Yahoo News. The fundraiser has also drawn donations from comedian Lil Rel Howery and Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight, bringing the total to nearly $750,000.