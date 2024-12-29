Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Tyler Perry Explains Why His Son Gets Only ‘Books And Legos’ For Christmas Perry, who also makes his son fly commercial, refuses to let his son grow up to be a spoiled and entitled person.







Tyler Perry wants his son to have a relatively normal upbringing. The billionaire filmmaker and producer explained why he only gifts his son inexpensive items for Christmas and the decision to have him fly commercial.

Perry got real about his intention to not spoil his son despite him having a very successful father. The “Six Triple Eight” writer and director appeared on a Dec. 18 episode of “Sherri” where he revealed this shocking parenting choice.

He told Sherri Shepherd that his son, Aman, doesn’t get a Christmas list. In fact, the 10-year-old only gets two types of things for the gift-giving holiday.

“He don’t get no Christmas list,” he told the talk show host, as reported by People. “He gets two things: books and Legos.”

After Shepherd expressed her initial surprise at this simple gift, Perry responded that the boy has no job to get much else.

The actor continued, “He don’t have a job! What else is he going to get?”

Moreover, Aman doesn’t get the usual celebrity kid perk of flying in private planes. Perry revealed that he and Aman’s mother, Gelila Bekele, decided early on that their son would learn better life skills by undergoing the typical airport experience. The move came after a five-year-old Aman would start complaining about the long lines often found at TSA.

Perry remains unashamed of this decision. He emphasized the importance of Aman finding his own success before enjoying certain luxuries.

“Absolutely,” Perry exclaimed. “So that he understands I worked, he did not! So when he works, he can learn that lesson. He’s not going to be one of those ridiculous spoiled rich kids. I can’t stand that. No! He ain’t got no money!”

For the “Madea” film franchise creator, he wants his son to become his own man before others decide who he is based on his dad.

“I want him to know who he is before people start to say, ‘Oh, that’s Tyler Perry’s son!’ I want to make sure that he’s not seen in public,” explained the filmmaker. “Even when I’m at a game, I’m in the back so he can play and not be bothered. All those things are important to me so he can have as much of a normal life as he can. Very different from my childhood, but I don’t want him to be that spoiled, rich, entitled.”

RELATED CONTENT: Tyler Perry Took Joy Behar’s Advice To Get Therapy: ‘You Were Right’