Tyler Perry Will Build New Home For 93-Year-Old Woman Being Displaced By Developers

Renowned actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry was touched by 93-year-old Josephine Wright’s fight against an investment group trying to seize control of her property.

Perry stepped in and offered to help buy Wright a new home after learning she was being pushed out of her family home in July. Wright has been in a legal battle with Bailey Point Investment Group, who went after purchasing her property in Hilton Head upon launching a 29-acre project on the land behind her home, according to TMZ. The property has been in Wright’s family since the Civil War era.

The 93-year-old said that when she turned down the offer to let the investment group purchase her property, she was met with hostility, having her tires slashed, trash thrown on her property, and a snake hung from one of her windows, according to WSAV.

“I guess they figured I would become so unnerved with the harassment that I would say ‘take it.’ But they don’t know me. I am here to fight for what I have,” Wright told WSAV.

Bailey Point has continued trying to cause problems for Wright. The group went as far as filing a lawsuit that would grant them control of her property. However, Wright, who has no plans of backing down, said, “I’ve pretty much been a fighter all my life,” and is willing to fight to save her family’s home.

According to TMZ, a GoFundMe page was created to help her pay for her legal battle against the investment company. In September, GoFundMe updated donors that a tree had fallen on Wright’s property, causing two holes in the roof.

As a result, Wright, who lives with her grandkids, is having a brand-new five-bedroom home built courtesy of Perry. The filmmaker’s construction crew will reportedly begin building the home once permits are approved.

Related: TYLER PERRY VISITS THE BAHAMAS TO CELEBRATE 50 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE