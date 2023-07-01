No Word On If Tyler Perry Bought BET, But He Does Have 2 Films Dropping With Amazon Studios

Tyler Perry released the first two titles as part of the four-feature film deal he secured with Amazon Studios last November.

Perry serves as director, writer, and producer of his new film “Black, White & Blue,” Deadline reports. The police brutality drama tells the story of Fela Blackburn, a wife turned widow who’s left shattered after losing her husband, Rodney Blackburn, at the hands of a police officer.

Fela turns to a married couple, Marley and Tony Wells, to seek answers and justice for her husband. With Marley being a lawyer and Tony being a former cop turned private investigator, the Wells set out to help Fela get to the bottom of her husband’s death.

But in their investigation, Fela learns she is at the center of a series of lies and betrayals. The cast for “Black, White & Blue” includes Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries), Tyler Lepley (Harlem), Meagan Tandy (Batwoman), Josh Adeyeye (Ruthless), RonReaco Lee (First Wives Club), Jimi Stanton (Your Honor), Shannon LaNier (God’s Not Dead 3), and Nick Barrotta (The Oval).

Perry’s second film with Amazon Studios, “Divorce in Black” will focus on broken marriage, as noted by Variety. The film tells the story of Ava, a young bank professional who is devastated when her husband Dallas abandons their marriage.

Determined to fight for the relationship, Ava moves “until fate intervenes, revealing Dallas’ wicked deeds that have trashed their marriage, and once upon a time sabotaged Ava’s destiny to be loved by her true soulmate,” the logline states.

“Divorce in Black” stars Meagan Good (“Harlem”), Cory Hardrict (“All American: Homecoming”), Joseph Lee Anderson (“Young Rock”), Taylor Polidore (“Snowfall”), Shannon Wallace (“City on a Hill”), Richard Lawson (“For Colored Girls”) and Debbi Morgan (“Power Book II: Ghost”).

Perry’s Tyler Perry Studios executives Angi Bones and Will Areu will produce both films with Perry. Jamall Ellzy also serves as producer in “Black White & Blue” and Dianne Ashford produced “Divorce in the Black.”

