Tyler, the Creator is Seeking Young Black Creatives, Tailors and Product Developers for GOLF le FLEUR

Recording artist and fashion brand owner Tyler, the Creator has called young Black “tailors, seamstresses, product developers, technical designers, pattern makers, designers” to join his GOLF le FLEUR label team.

Instead of going the “homeboy” route or taking out an ad on Indeed or Craigslist, the creative rapper took to Twitter to incorporate some new blood into his brand.

In the Twitter post, he states he is looking for people to join his team. He warns that prospective workers can not be wack. He stipulates that he is not looking for any music, no bad graphics, no professional headshots, no fan art, and definitely no bulls**t. He is directing people to an email address listed in the Tweet.

where are the young black: tailors, seamstresses, product developers, technical designers, pattern makers, designers. send resume to: resume@lefleur.la :dont send bullsh*t, no music, no wack ass graphics, no headshots, no fan art, straight to trash, serious inquiries only ✨ — T (@tylerthecreator) December 22, 2022

He doubled down to prevent people from sending anything but what he is directly requesting. Tyler is promising folks that anything that doesn’t fit the criteria he is seeking will go “straight to trash.”

if your email has nothing to do with clothing, going straight to trash dont waste our time please https://t.co/008sb05C8X — T (@tylerthecreator) December 22, 2022

But, in his last post for the potential employees, he informed them that he needs samples of what can be done to make an informed decision.

and add examples of your work in it too ( thought that was an obvious thing) thanks https://t.co/008sb05C8X — T (@tylerthecreator) December 22, 2022

If you or anyone you know would fit the bill and will be impressed by Tyler, the Creator, we suggest you send your résumé and work samples to resume@lefleur.la.

The artist seems more involved with his fashion label than with music nowadays. His Twitter feed shows recent creations that have nothing to do with his music artistry but showcase fashion pieces for his clothing brands.