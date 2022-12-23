 Tyler, the Creator is Seeking Young Black Creatives, Tailors and Product Developers for GOLF le FLEUR

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Tyler, the Creator performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Recording artist and fashion brand owner Tyler, the Creator has called young Black “tailors, seamstresses, product developers, technical designers, pattern makers, designers” to join his GOLF le FLEUR label team.

Instead of going the “homeboy” route or taking out an ad on Indeed or Craigslist, the creative rapper took to Twitter to incorporate some new blood into his brand.

In the Twitter post, he states he is looking for people to join his team. He warns that prospective workers can not be wack. He stipulates that he is not looking for any music, no bad graphics, no professional headshots, no fan art, and definitely no bulls**t. He is directing people to an email address listed in the Tweet.

He doubled down to prevent people from sending anything but what he is directly requesting. Tyler is promising folks that anything that doesn’t fit the criteria he is seeking will go “straight to trash.”

But, in his last post for the potential employees, he informed them that he needs samples of what can be done to make an informed decision.

If you or anyone you know would fit the bill and will be impressed by Tyler, the Creator, we suggest you send your résumé and work samples to resume@lefleur.la.

The artist seems more involved with his fashion label than with music nowadays. His Twitter feed shows recent creations that have nothing to do with his music artistry but showcase fashion pieces for his clothing brands.

