Entrepreneurship by Jameelah Mullen Coming To America: Tyra Banks Launches Hot Mama Ice Cream In The U.S. Tyra Banks is coming in hot.







Tyra Banks is bringing her “Hot Mama” hot ice cream to the United States, and the internet is buzzing.

The supermodel partnered with SMiZE & Dream Ice Cream to launch the product in Australia in late September, offering an unexpected twist on traditional ice cream. Hot Mama is served warm and designed to be sipped rather than scooped. After winning over Australia, the unique desert is headed to New York City. Banks noted that she aims to offer the creamy confection in multiple high-traffic locations across New York City, including hotels, department stores, museums, and cafés.

The dessert’s creamy texture and unusual temperature left social media followers both confused and intrigued.

“Introducing… the world’s first HOT ice cream experience.

Not a latte. Not a hot chocolate. But your favorite scoops, transformed into liquid, hot ice cream—Sippable, baby. After countless rounds in Tyra’s R&D kitchen, we nailed it – the texture, the mouthfeel, a whole new way to experience ice cream,” Banks wrote on Instagram.

“I’m still confused, do you drink it or eat it,” one fan asked.

“Are you talking about a milkshake, but a hot version?” someone questioned.

But some fans were excited about the unusual ice cream.

“This is actually genius because sometimes I let my ice cream melt so I can just drink it. I could imagine hot would be sooooo good,” an Instagrammer wrote.

The Coyote Ugly star addressed perplexed fans in another social media post announcing the New York Launch of the product.

“What even is Hot Mama? A dessert? A hot milkshake? Tyra’s cray-cray in a couture cup? Who the hell knows? But guess what: she’s coming to NYC this winter,” the supermodel mom wrote.

“She’s hot. She’s got a cold twin. She’s confusing a lot of people… and we love it.” Banks quipped.

The America’s Top Model creator revealed that the product’s reception has exceeded her expectations.



“People have been hitting us up nonstop,” she said. “My friends, fans, countless journalists in our SMiZE DMs—everyone wants to know when they can try it,” Banks said in the release obtained by Parade.

Fans in the U.S. can expect some of the same flavors that debuted in Australia, such as pecan and caramel butter or buttery vanilla biscuit, but Banks noted they are keeping new ones under wraps for now.

Banks and her team have yet to reveal the specific launch dates and locations for Hot Mama hot ice cream in New York City, but fans can stay updated on SmiZe and Dream’s social media pages.

RELATED CONTENT: Rhonesha Byng Forges A New Path, Advocating For Black-Owned Media