Tyra Banks Wants Her ‘Reality Check,’ Sues Ex-Business Partner For $50K Amid Docuseries Backlash

Tyra Banks is settling all scores as the former “America’s Next Top Model” host sues an ex-business partner for $50,000.

Banks filed a civil complaint against the undisclosed business partner with the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Banks claims the collaborator failed to fulfill contractual agreements to pay up for their business, leading the retired supermodel to take legal action.

WBLS reviewed the court documents Feb. 24, adding that the complaint says the unidentified business partner missed payments on projects related to their venture. This inability to fulfill their share of financial commitments and services added further financial woes for Banks, causing her to lose a significant amount of money in the process.

While the partnership felt steady at the beginning, the professional relationship eroded following bouts of disagreements over the project’s direction and financial responsibilities. However, exactly which business the 52-year-old former supermodel is referring to remains unclear. The mogul has launched a variety of projects throughout her career, including a hot-ice-cream brand, a production company, and a beauty line.

While she hopes to receive some financial justice, Banks has recently returned to the spotlight for her own infamy. The ANTM producer has received pushback for her behavior on the show. Her antics became the focus of a new Netflix docuseries, “Reality Check: Inside: America’ss Next Top Model.”

Banks’ behavior as an executive producer toward her fellow judges and young women participants has met immense criticism. Banks’ appearance on the docuseries also faced pushback for her apparent lack of accountability.

Now, Banks seeks accountability from her former business partner. She claims she tried to settle the matter quietly, but the lack of resolve led to her public filing.

Banks has asked that the money be used to cover damages and other costs, including court costs and additional relief. As news of the filing broke, a representative for the entrepreneur said the defendant should“[honor] agreements””

“Ms. Banks believes in honoring agreements and is pursuing appropriate legal channels,” stated the spokesperson.

Banks hopes to prove her case in court, but no trial has been scheduled yet.



