Tyre Nichols’ GoFundMe Page Reaches $1 Million Days After Graphic Video Footage Release

The healing process for Tyre Nichols’ family is going to be a long journey, but donations from strangers who care is a good way to start.

A GoFundMe account set up to assist Nichols’ parents has surpassed $1 million after being active a little over 48 hours.

The page was created shortly after the Memphis Police Department released the graphic video footage of five police officers brutally beating Nichols. The fundraising goal is set for $1.2 million.

RowVaughn Wells, Nichols’ mother, used the page to describe what happened to her son on the night of Jan. 7, saying the 29-year-old was just “trying to get to my house for safety” and lived only a few blocks away from where the incident happened. The grieving mother is showing the world that her son wasn’t a danger and said he was someone “you know when he comes through the door he wants to give you a hug.”

The GoFundMe gives supporters a little more insight on Tyre’s story. Originally from the Bay Area in California, Nichols’ relocated to Memphis in order to be closer to his parents. Wells says Nichols had never been in trouble with the law, “not even a parking ticket.”

Reports claimed Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving, however, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said that an investigation and review of available camera footage could not “substantiate the reckless driving” claim.

Nichols died three days after the incident. All five officers involved have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, official misconduct, and official oppression. After viewing the video footage, attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the victim’s family, described the police action in the videos as “so unnecessary, so uncalled for.”