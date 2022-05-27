Tyrese Purchases a Rolls-Royce for his Daughter After She Graduates From Ninth Grade

Fast and Furious actor and R&B singer Tyrese presented his daughter with a gift that she won’t forget anytime soon!

Tyrese’s daughter, Shayla, who he had with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, recently graduated from ninth grade, but the singer could not attend as he is working in England. He purchased her a Rolls-Royce as a graduation present. Posting on his Instagram account, he shows off the gift he bought.

“I feel horrible as a father that I missed this one of a kind moment but it’s very very clear that my daughter felt all that love that I arranged from London……. Thank you Momma Norma for being there…. Funny that you’re in my country and I’m in yours lol congratulations to our angel SHAYLA [ Princess ] Gibson you did it baby you have made daddy sooooooo proud!!!!!”

As singer Adele’s popular song, Hello, plays in the background, a van with video screens displays various photos of Tyrese and his daughter. In the video clip, Shayla enters the car with a beaming smile. Balloons spelling out her name sits atop the new white Rolls-Royce. The rented van shows a video display that reads “Congratulations Princess Shayla Dady Loves You,” as it interchanges with photos of the two of them throughout the years.

Tyrese was so proud of his daughter’s achievement that he created an earlier video saying he was broken-hearted and that he was unable to be there in person.

“Broken hearted that I had to miss our angels 9th graduation but I did whatever it took to make sure my baby felt the love from here…….. Always the smartest and most incredible soul in the room congratulations to our angel SHAYLA [ Princess ] Gibson….. Daddy love you sooooooooo much!!!!! You did it baby!!!!”

Tyrese is currently in London filming the latest movie in the Fast & Furious franchise, FastX.