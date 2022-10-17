Former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers Tight End Tyrone Davis Dead at 50

Davis was drafted out of Virginia in the fourth round by the Jets in the 1995 NFL draft. He played six games over two seasons for them before being traded to the Packers. He was acquired in August 1997 and ended up playing six seasons for the Packers from 1997 through 2002.

The tight end started 27 of the 69 games he played in, and was the Packers’ starting tight end in 1999 and for a portion of the 2000 season. He also played in seven playoff games, which included Super Bowl XXXII.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reported that Davis caught 13 touchdowns while playing for the Packers, including seven in the 1998 season. During his career, he received 73 catches, all of them with Green Bay, except two receptions.

As a college player at the University of Virginia, his 28 touchdowns broke a record that was held by fellow NFL receiver Herman Moore. The student-athlete also led the Virginia football team in receiving yards in three of his four seasons, as well as leading his team with 38 receptions in 1994.

He leaves behind his mother, Annie P. Davis, four children, Maiya Booker, Damien Davis, Jarrett Gomez, and Mariah Gomez, and one brother, Jeff (Tynetta) Davis.

Roman Oben, Vice President of Football Development for the NFL posted a message on Twitter about his former teammate.

Rest In Peace my fmr @FUMAPGFootball teammate. He was the best player on our team full of 20+ D1 players. Great guy 🙏🏿 – @UVAFootball @nyjets @packers @NFLLegends Virginia mourns loss of Tyrone Davis, who died unexpectedly at age 50 https://t.co/ezHlKBx3iY via @JerryRatcliffe — Roman Oben (@R_Oben) October 5, 2022

His funeral took place on Saturday, October 8th at The Crawford House Chapel in Halifax, Virginia.