As Latest Government Shutdown Begin, Airports Face Delays Across U.S. Cities and Major Airlines

Amid the latest government shutdown, several cities and airports are dealing with thousands of delays and cancellations over President’s Day weekend.

The cancellations have affected airports in major U.S. cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Orlando, causing many travelers to hit a ground stop on their trips. These cities faced the highest issue at the airports, as severe flight delays occurred to and from these popular destinations.

However, the reasons behind the botched travel stem beyond federal control. Across airlines such as American, Southwest, Delta, and Spirit, over 2,000 flights faced delays, primarily due to a mix of severe weather, operational issues, and high airport volumes.

According to data from Travel and Tour World, cities such as Dallas/Fort. Worth area saw an average flight delay of 45 minutes, with over 300 thunderstorm-induced flight disruptions. At the same time, Miami International Airport had similar average delay times, with nearly 80 flights impacted, primarily due to terminal operations and capacity constraints.

Another city and major airline hub, Denver, had its own bout of disrupted travel due to weather, as well as stops through New York City’s JFK airport and San Francisco International Airport, carrying their own ripple effects.

While the issue may not be directly related to the partial government shutdown, travelers should anticipate more turbulence in the skies as the closure freezes funding for the Department of Homeland Security. The DHS oversees TSA, meaning officers at airport security will have to forego pay until the shutdown ends.

The shutdown is expected to last until lawmakers on both sides of the aisle can agree on a DHS budget, with the biggest strain coming from current ICE funding. Overseen by the DHS, the rise of ICE-related violence, as well as protests against the immigration enforcement agency, has prompted Democratic congressmembers to refuse any more funding for the venture.

However, the shutdown’s impact on air travel may not occur immediately. Despite this, travelers, especially ahead of spring break, should prepare and remain flexible if their plans go awry due to airport-related issues.

With the government at a standstill, travelers can expect even more issues at all airports. Following last year’s historic shutdown, many airports are gearing up for longer wait times at security screenings as TSA staff feel the strain of working at reduced capacity without pay.

RELATED CONTENT: Minding Our Business: From The Nile To Now—How Dr. Ben Built The Foundation Of Modern Afrocentric Thought