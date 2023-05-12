U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. Announces New 'Power 50 Under 40' Initiative

U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) is proud to announce the launch of its new Power 50 Under 40 program, designed to recognize and empower the next generation of Black entrepreneurs, professionals, leaders, political advocates, and change agents.

The Power 50 Under 40 program is a prestigious initiative that honors the top 50 Black individuals under the age of 40 who have made significant contributions to their respective industries and communities. The program aims to provide access to resources, networks, and mentorship opportunities to help accelerate the growth and success of rising Black leaders.

“USBC is proud to launch the Power 50 Under 40 program to recognize and empower the next generation of Black leaders,” said Ron Busby, President and CEO of USBC. “We believe that this program will provide a platform for Black entrepreneurs, professionals, and leaders to showcase their achievements, connect with like-minded individuals, and gain valuable exposure for their businesses or brands.” Busby continued.

The Power 50 Under 40 program is open to Black individuals between the ages of 18 and 40 who have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and excellence in their respective fields. The program is currently accepting nominations from across the country and across industries, with winners to be selected by September 15, 2023.

USBC is committed to creating opportunities for Black entrepreneurs and professionals to thrive, and the Power 50 Under 40 program is a testament to that commitment. USBC believes that this program will help to equip the next generation of Black leaders and create a more equitable and inclusive business landscape.

The Power 50 Under 40 program is a significant step forward in the effort to recognize and empower Black leaders in various fields. With this new initiative, USBC is leading the way in providing resources and support to emerging Black entrepreneurs, professionals, and leaders.

For more information on the Power 50 Under 40 program or to apply by August 15, 2023, visit the website at https://www.usbcpower50under40.com/.

This news first appeared on blackprwire.com.