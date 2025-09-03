Politics by Mitti Hicks U.S. Defends Nigerian Visa Revocations, Citing Security Concerns An embassy spokesperson said that while the revocations have been issued on a “scale never seen before,” the actions by the U.S. are aimed at securing America’s borders.







Following reports that visas for Nigerian travelers have been revoked, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja is defending the decision to revoke visas.

According to Business Insider Africa, the U.S. Embassy told the publication that it’s a security measure that “falls within its legal mandate.” However, as BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Nigerian citizens have faced refusals with already-approved visas without any prior warning that their visas were at risk.

An embassy spokesperson said that while the revocations have been issued on a “scale never seen before,” the actions by the U.S. are aimed at securing America’s borders. Citing Section 221(i) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), the spokesperson noted that both the Secretary of State and consular officers are empowered to revoke visas at any time if there is an “indication of a potential ineligibility.”

“The Trump Administration is protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process,” the Embassy stated. “Prohibiting entry to the United States by those who may pose a threat to U.S. national security or public safety is key to protecting U.S. citizens at home.”

Who Is Impacted By Nigerian Visa Revocations

Students, professionals, and entrepreneurs are among those who are affected.

The Trump administration announced a proposed rule on Wednesday that, if finalized, would limit the length of time certain visa holders –- including international students -– are allowed to stay in the United States. The Department of Homeland Security stated that the rule would curb visa abuse and enhance the agency’s ability to properly vet and oversee these individuals.

Under President Donald Trump’s proposed rule, the federal government would set the authorized admission and extension periods for international students and exchange visitors up to the duration of the program they are participating in, not to exceed four years.

The revocations of Nigerian visas come just months after the Trump administration announced it would begin cracking down on citizens who wish to travel to the United States in the non-immigrant and non-diplomat categories. The Trump administration also warned international students that their visas could be revoked if they failed to attend classes or dropped out of school.

In its previous announcement, the Trump administration stated that the U.S. would issue a single-entry visa valid for three months, reversing the last five-year multiple-entry visas that Nigerians had previously enjoyed. Before that announcement, Trump signed a directive banning citizens from 12 countries, regardless of their reasons for travel. All of the countries are made up of citizens of color.

Seven are African countries.

RELATED CONTENT: Is It a Referral Or Retribution? Fed Governor Lisa Cook Targeted By Trump Appointee