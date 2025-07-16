BE Global by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman U.S. Issues ‘Do Not Travel’ Advisory For Haiti, Warning Americans To Avoid Country The U.S. issued this new travel advisory amid the news it is stripping temporary protection status for Haitians living legally in the country.







U.S. travelers have officially been warned not to travel to Haiti, as the Caribbean nation has an upgraded travel advisory.

The U.S. Department of State issued the new “Do Not Travel” warning July 15. They cited the ongoing political unrest within the state due to gang control and violence.

The country has been in a state of emergency since March 2024, prompting the U.S. to list it as a heightened security risk. Now, they are recommending no travel whatsoever to the nation as its violence against citizens and foreign individuals wages on.

“Haiti has been under a State of Emergency since March 2024. Crimes involving firearms are common in Haiti,” detailed the updated travel advisory. “They include robbery, carjackings, sexual assault, and kidnappings for ransom. Do not travel to Haiti for any reason.”

The advisory also singled out kidnapping as a significant issue for U.S. citizens traveling to the country. The statement shared that kidnappers often demand ransoms, with some Americans paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to rescue their loved ones.

Crime and terrorism in the country have grown into an international concern, with local law enforcement struggling to quell the gang activity and gunfire. The advisory also listed the gangs as a “designated terrorist organization” in Haiti, with their presence mainly found in the capital city, Port-au-Prince.

“Violent crime is rampant in Haiti, especially in Port-au-Prince, where the expansion of gang, organized crime, and terrorist activity has led to widespread violence, kidnappings, and sexual assault,” added the advisory. “The escalation of clashes between armed groups has led to a rise in sporadic gunfire incidents. There is a substantial risk of being struck by stray bullets, even for individuals not directly involved in the violence.”

For those in its neighboring country, the Dominican Republic, the U.S. urges Americans not to cross the border by land. If done so illegally, Americans may face hefty fines if they try to leave.

The advisory also stated that the U.S. has a limited emergency response available for assistance, with essential services and supplies being limited at local hospitals. While the U.S. strongly advises against travel to Haiti, it recommends that those willing to take the risk remain vigilant and have a safety plan in place.

The news comes amid the U.S.’s plans to end temporary protection status for Haitians living legally in the country. The stripping of this status has already led to backlash by the Haitian American community, as recently covered by BLACK ENTERPRISE.

This community called out the U.S. for deeming Haiti “safe” enough for nationals to return, despite restricting travel for U.S. residents. With travel between the two nations more fraught than ever, over 500,000 Haitians in the U.S. are now at risk.

