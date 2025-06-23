News by Sharelle B. McNair 22-Year-Old Trump Superfan Hired To Fight Terrorism Weeks Before U.S. Entered Israeli-Iranian War With no experience in a space that is set to stop attacks like September 11, 2001, counterterrorism officials, social media critics and American voters are increasingly concerned.







Thomas Fugate, a recent graduate of the University of Texas at San Antonio, has been tagged as the leader of the Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3), whose goal is to combat terrorism and hate-fueled violence in the United States, ProPublica reports.

The 22-year-old’s résumé includes experience as a neighborhood gardener and grocery store clerk as of August 2023. The former Heritage Foundation intern, known for spearheading Project 2025, was then appointed to the position by the White House after working on President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

With no experience in Homeland Security, set up to stop attacks like September 11, 2001, counterterrorism officials, social media critics, and American voters are increasingly concerned. “Maybe he’s a wunderkind. Maybe he’s Doogie Howser and has everything at 21 years old, or whatever he is, to lead the office. But that’s not likely the case,” one counterterrorism researcher who once worked with CP3 officials said.

“It sounds like putting the intern in charge.”

Another said, “We’re entering very dangerous territory.”

Concerns on social media grew following Trump’s June 21 announcement that the U.S. attacked Iranian nuclear sites amid growing tensions with Israel. “Iranian Sleeper Cells? Don’t worry, America. 23-year-old former grocery store clerk Thomas Fugate is on the case at DHS,” @themainewonk posted on X.

Iranian Sleeper Cells? Don’t worry America. 23 year old former grocery store clerk Thomas Fugate is on the case at DHS. pic.twitter.com/DdepZqiCCZ — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) June 23, 2025

Actor Mark Ruffalo even chimed in, asking how Fugate was even selected for the security position in the first place. “Hate crime and homegrown terrorist attacks are up, and now we are vulnerable to attacks from Iran. Who is this guy? How is he qualified for all this?” the Marvel actor said.

Hate crime and home grown terrorist attacks are up and now we are vulnerable to attacks from Iran. Who is this guy? How is he qualified for all this?https://t.co/Tz2gr4LxCU — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 23, 2025

Fugate is filling the large shoes of former DHS CP3 director William Braniff, who resigned Mar. 3. In a statement on LinkedIn, Braniff said he felt it was necessary after colleagues were wrongfully terminated. “Over the course of the weekend prior, eight dedicated and effective public servants were wrongfully terminated via email due to their probationary status,” the former leader wrote.

“As my term appointment was ending, the best thing I could do for them and for CP3 was to resign alongside them, as some agencies and departments have rehired people in mission-critical offices once they were made aware of the implications of those terminations.”

The Army veteran with 20 years of experience in national security encouraged voters to write to elected officials in an effort to save funding for a program that could save lives and democracy. “There are nearly 2.5 violent plots per day in the US, and many can be prevented if we continue to invest in CP3. Please amplify this message and write to your elected leaders,” Braniff continued.

Despite the backlash and growing concern, the White House stood down on its decision but claims the position is temporary. “Due to his success, he has been temporarily given additional leadership responsibilities in the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships office,” a White House official wrote in a statement.

“This is a credit to his work ethic and success on the job.”

RELATED CONTENT: After Trump’s Iran Strike, Black Twitter Reminds Nation: Obama Had A Deal