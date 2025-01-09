U.S. Virgin Islands Breaks Tourism Record For 2024 As Visitors Arrive In Unprecedented Numbers

The U.S. Virgin Islands had a busy 2024, with the territory setting a new tourism record for the year.

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism shared the groundbreaking news on Jan. 8. It noted that passenger arrival numbers for the past year totaled close to 1 million people.

According to a press release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE, travelers who arrived at airports in St. Thomas and St. Croix amounted to just over 927,000. This figure marked a 15.9% increase from 2023. However, it is not the only record broken in passenger arrivals for the year.

The Virgin Islands also surpassed its weekly arrival record, allowing over 24,000 travelers into the area during late December. On Dec. 28, as travelers prepared to celebrate the Crucian Christmas Festival, a record was broken for single-day arrivals previously set in March. The new record boasted 4,606 people entering the territory.

V.I. Department of Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte said the numbers reflect its initiative to “elevate” the islands.

“As a destination, we continue to explore, elevate, and improve, which further supports the ongoing goal to build upon our commitment to be a premier Caribbean destination,” stated the commissioner in the presser.

The U.S. Virgin Islands are 40 miles east of Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Sea. Of its popularity, the territory has earned numerous awards for its pristine coast and optimal choice as a domestic summer getaway. Its three islands, St. Croix, St. Thomas, and St. John, have emerged as popular beach destinations for American travelers, as the territory does not require a passport for U.S. citizens to enter.

The arrival influx also stemmed from expanding flight routes by multiple airlines. Furthermore, more cruise passengers stopped in its ports. Through this channel, cruises brought in over 1.7 million visitors, a 10% increase from last year.

Boschulte also hopes these numbers indicate an even busier 2025 as the Virgin Islands becomes a go-to hotspot for Caribbean vacations.

The commissioner added, “As we look to 2025, we will continue to push the creativity of our marketing strategies, which includes advertising, social media, public relations, and partnerships to connect with and keep the U.S. Virgin Islands top of mind for new and returning travelers.”

