Uber To Offer Air Taxi Services In Select Markets

If you’re sick of being stuck in traffic or need a faster way to get to your destination, Uber has something for you! The ride-sharing company will offer electric air taxis in select cities through a partnership with Joby.

Joby initially announced its partnership with Uber in September 2025, promising that Blade flights (helicopters and seaplanes) would be available through the app in 2026. Through this program, Joby is introducing a quiet, zero-emissions air taxi in key markets. This news comes after the company acquired Blade’s passenger business in August 2025.

“We’re excited to introduce Uber customers to the magic of seamless urban air travel,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby, in a written statement. “Integrating Blade into the Uber app is the natural next step in our global partnership with Uber and will lay the foundation for the introduction of our quiet, zero-emissions aircraft in the years ahead. Together with Uber’s global platform and Blade’s proven network, we’re setting the stage for a new era of air travel worldwide.”

In 2024, Blade flew more than 50,000 passengers across various routes in the New York metropolitan area and Southern Europe. Many passengers used Blade in high-traffic destinations such as Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Manhattan, and the Hamptons.

“Since Uber’s earliest days, we’ve believed in the power of advanced air mobility to deliver safe, quiet, and sustainable transportation to cities around the world, said Andrew Macdonald, president and COO of Uber.

“By harnessing the scale of the Uber platform and partnering with Joby, the industry leader in advanced air mobility, we’re excited to bring our customers the next generation of travel.”

The two companies have been working together since 2019. In 2021, Joby acquired Uber’s Elevate division. That helped establish the urban air mobility sector and develop the tools necessary for market selection, demand simulation, and multi-modal operations.

No date has been given for the launch of the air taxi service, but Joby’s electric air taxi can carry four passengers and a pilot, reach up to 200 mph, and has an acoustic impact 100 times lower than that of a traditional helicopter. Passengers will be able to book the air taxi service directly in the Uber app.

