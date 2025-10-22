Technology by Sharelle B. McNair Uber Offering ‘Digital Tasks’ For Idle Drivers As A Way To Make Extra Money The digital tasks rollout will start in India with plans to expand to other markets in need including the U.S. “before the end of the year.”







Uber is offering “digital tasks” as a new way for drivers to make extra income without having to make deliveries or take trips, Newsweek reports.

In a new pilot program, Uber gives drivers and couriers in small cities in India the chance to complete “simple, quick tasks,” including document uploads or responding to inquiries in their native languages. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi revealed the new program during the Only on Uber 2025 conference in Washington, D.C. Supported by Chief Product Officer Sachin Kansal, the leadership team came up with the idea by listening to feedback from drivers interested in being able to earn more — even when they aren’t on the road. “Whether it’s digital tasks with doc uploads or audio uploads, or catering orders, we want to make sure that you have as many earning opportunities on our platform as possible, suitable to your situation and your requirements,” Kansal said.

“We have heard from you loud and clear that you want more ways to earn, and we are listening.”

The tasks come with a collaborative effort with AI companies, utilizing drivers to train and refine AI models, in an effort to add to the data-labelling platform, Uber AI Solutions. “Uber AI Solutions is piloting a program in 12 cities across India that allows drivers to boost their earnings by completing digital tasks directly in the Uber app,” Uber AI Solutions’ global head Megha Yethadka said, according to Economic Times.

“Until now, in India and other countries, these tasks, such as labelling work, text classification, object counting, and receipt digitisation, were completed by independent contractors outside the app.”

By definition, data labelling is a process that adds purposeful tags or descriptions to raw data such as images, text, or audio. The data is used to train AI models in order for them to make accurate and real-world predictions. For example, the platform is used to identify a stop sign on the road or understand a customer’s request in the app. Other tasks include sorting through items priced over $50 in a shopping invoice shared with the drivers.

The digital tasks rollout will start in India with plans to expand to other markets in need, including the U.S., “before the end of the year.” The company specified that available tasks would only depend on “clients’ needs” for the time being. “Each task takes only a few minutes,” the company said in a statement.

“Over time, you’ll see a wider variety of tasks, giving you more opportunities to earn.”

