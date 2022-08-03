Uber Driver Charged in Road Rage Incident Who Took the Life of Beloved Pastor

Police say Rev. Ronald Mouton Sr., the pastor of East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, was shot and killed by Deshawn Longmire, a 23-year-old Uber driver, who faces charges of murder, People reports.

Police reports inform that the event happened on Friday, June 24, at 6400 Gulf Freeway within direct proximity of the clergyman’s sanctuary, where the 58-year-old pastor served for more than three decades, according to KTRK.

Police took Longmire into custody, and he is now at the Harris County Jail on a $500,00 bond, according to the records of the Harris County District Clerk’s Office, People reports.

The conflict between the two men stemmed from an argument at a stoplight. Neither physically confronted the other; both drivers remained in their vehicles, according to the arrest report, Click2Houston, an NBC affiliate, reports.

UPDATE: Suspect Deshawn Longmire, 23, is arrested and charged in the murder of Ronald Mouton. More information here: https://t.co/V5HhYeoc1I#hounews https://t.co/AGLPgHTNaQ pic.twitter.com/KFI7woLC5l — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 31, 2022

Witnesses say Longmire “stretched his arm out of the driver window with a pistol in his hand” and allegedly fired a shot at Mouton, who crashed his car and died at the scene. Longmire reportedly fled afterward, the police reports show, according to People.

According to People, Longmire has not retained an attorney based on online records nor entered a plea.

Mouton’s family released a public statement following Longmire’s arrest, according to KTRK.