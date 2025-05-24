News by Mary Spiller Uche Ojeh, Husband of ‘Today’ Show Host Sheinelle Jones, Dies Of Brain Cancer Uche Ojeh was 45 years old.







The husband of NBC “Today” co-anchor Sheinelle Jones has died. Uche Ojeh died after battling an aggressive and persistent form of brain cancer at 45, according to NBC’s May 23 morning show report.

“Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie reported, “With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and Today co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. And so we want to take a moment to tell you more about the remarkable man who was Sheinelle’s perfect partner in life.”

At the time of his death, Ojeh was 45, and he is survived by Jones and the three children they share.

Fellow “Today” co-anchor Craig Melvin shared his condolences and recalled playing golf with Ojeh just last fall.

“We had a number of conversations about just life in general,” Melvin expressed. “And one thing he always talked about, he talked about those kids. He loved those kids more than anything else in this world, and was just so proud. He was the dad that was on the sidelines every soccer game. He was at all the concerts and the recitals. He was that guy.”

Jones has been on an extended leave of absence from her role on the NBC morning show since the end of last year to deal with what she described as a “family health matter.”

She has been a part of the “Today” show family for over a decade after joining back in 2014 to work alongside Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin under NBC News.

Jones and Ojeh married in 2007, after the pair met at Northwestern University. Ojeh proposed to Jones on the university campus.

