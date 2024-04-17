Sports by Daron Pressley NBA Great Udonis Haslem Empowers Miami Community Through Push-Up Challenge Haslem teamed up with Anatomy, a premier wellness facility dedicated to holistic health, and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida for the #HourPushUpChallenge









Udonis Haslem, a Miami native who spent his entire 20-year career with the Heat — part of three championship teams and serving as captain in 16 of his seasons — embodies the essence of leadership on and off the hardwood. Recognizing the power of collective action in fostering positive change, Haslem has long been a champion for community engagement and continues his philanthropy work through his push-up challenge.

On April 13, Haslem teamed up with Anatomy, a premier wellness facility dedicated to holistic health, and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida for the #HourPushUpChallenge. This empowering event invited members and guests to work out for wishes and the future of the Miami community. Participants were called upon to do as many push-ups as they could physically do in a one-hour timeframe, securing monetary pledges donated on a per-push-up basis.

BLACK ENTERPRISE got a chance to catch up with Haslem, the current vice president of player development for the Miami Heat, to discuss his commitment to uplifting the Miami community, the partnership with Anatomy and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, and what impact he hopes to make to the city of Miami.

One Push-Up at a Time: The Impact

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, a beacon of hope for children battling critical illnesses, stands at the forefront of fulfilling dreams and igniting joy in young hearts. The partnership forged with Udonis Haslem and Anatomy underscores the organization’s unwavering commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of wish children and their families.

“With every push-up completed during the #HourPushUpChallenge, we’re not just building our muscles; we’re building dreams,” shared Haslem.

Having collectively raised nearly $400,000 in previous years, two events that benefited Make-A-Wish and the Udonis Haslem Foundation, Haslem continues to push the momentum forward year after year.

“It’s incredible to see the Miami community support my foundation and the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida and ensure that every child facing adversity knows their dreams are within reach.”

Uniting for a Brighter Future

With every push-up completed and pledges tallied, the #HourPushUpChallenge’s resounding success reverberates throughout the Miami community. Through the collaborative efforts of Haslem, Anatomy, and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, the event raises vital funds and cultivates a spirit of unity and compassion.

“Together, we are stronger. The #HourPushUpChallenge is not just about the physical challenge; it’s about the power of community and the impact we can make when we join forces for a common cause,” remarked Haslem

With 100% of the funds donated to help the people in local unserved communities in South Florida and grant wishes with Make-A-Wish, Haslem is inspired by the generosity and determination of everyone who participates in the push-up challenge.

“I do not doubt we’re creating a brighter future for Miami and beyond.”

About the Udonis Haslem Foundation – The Mission of the Udonis Haslem Foundation is to give hope to children and families in underserved communities by facilitating exposure to opportunities and access to care and resources. To learn more about the foundation and to get involved, visit https://www.udcares.org/