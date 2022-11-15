RIP: 38-Year-Old Black Ex-UFC Star Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Dead

The UFC community is mourning the loss of 38-year-old Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, who died after battling an undisclosed illness.

According to reports, Johnson’s manager told ESPN that he was going through health problems in October and was not doing well.

Johnson’s death was announced Sunday on social media by Bellator MMA, one of the promotions Johnson fought under. A spokesperson for Bellator stated that Johnson had been ill for more than a year. A statement issued on behalf of the company read:

“The BELLATOR family is devastated by his untimely passing and we send our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Johnson posted a worrying message in September 2021 that he needed “as many prayers as I can get” and was in a battle that wasn’t COVID-19 related. Johnson then posted in May that he had been told by a doctor that he had made “big improvements.”

🙏 It is with great sadness we acknowledge the passing of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. The BELLATOR family is devastated by his untimely passing and we send our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/TqZzN1wquY — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 13, 2022

The former UFC fighter starred in many light heavyweight title challenges, with 11 total knockouts in his 10-year career from 2007 to 2017, with an overall record of 13-6. Johnson competed in three different weight classes during his time at UFC and became recognized among many MMA fans as one of the most powerful punchers in the sport.

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who was close friends with Jonhson, told Yahoo Sports that Johnson was private and kept his illness hidden as much as possible.

“You know, it was a little like [the late actor] Chadwick Boseman,” Usman told Yahoo Sports. “Chadwick kept his issue private, and we were all so shocked and surprised [when he died in 2020]. Rumble would give you these nonchalant stories, and he was having dialysis on his kidneys, but he never really told you fully what was going on. He didn’t want to be treated differently.”

“He didn’t want people seeing him losing all this weight and going through these situations and treat him differently because of what was going on.”

“He was such an incredible athlete.”

UFC president Dana White also remarked on Johnson’s passing.

“He was always a great kid. He was always in fun fights and he had that one-punch KO power that not many people ever had. He was a good human being. I send my condolences to his family,” White told the outlet.