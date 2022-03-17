UFC Fighter Kevin Holland Helps Capture Gunman at Houston Restaurant After Shooting Starts

A mixed-martial arts fighter became a hero outside of the octagon when he and his training partner helped capture a gunman involved in a shooting at a Houston restaurant.

According to WFAA, UFC competitor Kevin Holland and his training partner, Patrick Robinson, were dining at a sushi restaurant in Houston earlier this week when they heard a gunshot. The pair leaped into action to pursue the gunman. They caught up to him and disarmed him before any harm was done to anyone.

Holland spoke to WFAA and explained that celebrations were happening at the restaurant when the incident occurred.