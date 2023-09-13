6th Annual Ujamaa Fest to Celebrate Black Excellence, Entrepreneurship, And Community Empowerment

Get ready for an extraordinary showcase of Black excellence as the 6th Annual Ujamaa Fest takes center stage on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Hosted at the Delano Stewart Plaza, located at 40 Station Drive in Wyandanch, NY, this year’s Ujamaa Fest promises an unforgettable experience for attendees. And the best part? This event is entirely free to attend.

Ujamaa Fest, renowned for its celebration of Black-owned businesses and organizations, has curated an event that will feature over 50 vendors from Long Island and neighboring states. From youth entrepreneurs and historical Black Greek organizations to mortuary services and local restaurants & food trucks, the festival offers a diverse and vibrant range of offerings that truly embody the spirit of community and entrepreneurship. Among the highlights are captivating performances by some of New York’s finest talents. The soulful tunes of Knappertime, featuring the incomparable Debbie “Funkenstein” Knapper, are set to enrapture the audience. Additionally, the rising Christian rapper, Jawaan Sween, will take the stage with his powerful and uplifting lyrical messages.

Ujamaa Fest is a celebration with a purpose, and its sponsors reflect the commitment to community upliftment. Sponsors include The Wyandanch Plaza Association, The Sands New York, Halo Network of Services, and the Town of Babylon, all of whom share a common goal of supporting local businesses and promoting economic empowerment within the Black community.

Empact Inc., the driving force behind Ujamaa Fest, is a notable nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to fostering positive change. The event is an extension of Empact Inc.’s Black Long Island initiative, which originated as a Facebook group in 2016. Founded by William and Falischa Moss of Brentwood, New York, the initiative aimed to unite Black communities across Long Island. Over time, it has evolved into the largest directory for Black-owned businesses and a local news outlet, amassing a staggering 45,000 group members.

“The Ujamaa Festival is a testament to the power of unity and entrepreneurship within the Black community,” said William Moss, co-founder of Empact Inc. “We’re thrilled to celebrate our heritage, showcase our businesses, and inspire future generations through this extraordinary event.”

In addition to its vibrant vendor showcase and electrifying performances, Ujamaa Fest will feature enriching panel discussions on topics including Health, as well as a Social Mixer for attendees to connect and network with like-minded individuals.

Attendees can conveniently reach the event by taking the Long Island Rail Road to the newly developed Wyandanch Station, exiting right into the plaza. Alternatively, guests can drive and park in the MTA Parking Garage for $5. A unique feature of the Wyandanch Parking Facility is the colorful painted-glass panels designed by the abstract expressionist Moe Brooker titled “Just Jazz,” which rises five stories high, bathing the interior entrance in bold colors during the day and offering an impressive view when illuminated from within at night.

