UK Government Is Educating Children About Red Pill Content And Incel Culture The UK Department for Education is updating its curriculum to address the rise in misogynistic attitudes in its K-8 students.







The UK government has unveiled updated statutory guidance for Relationships, Sex, and Health Education (RSHE) aimed at addressing and dismantling misogynistic myths in schools.

This initiative seeks to protect children from harmful online influences, including misogynistic content, deepfake pornography, and unhealthy attitudes toward consent and power dynamics.

The guidance, issued July 15, emphasizes the importance of helping boys identify positive role models and challenge myths about women and relationships that are prevalent in online communities, such as the ‘manosphere’. Additionally, it introduces lessons on topics like incel culture, the impact of online content on sexual ethics, and the influence of AI-generated deepfakes. Secondary schools are now required to include these subjects in their curriculum.

The government statement cites data that indicates “misogynistic attitudes have become widespread among secondary school students.” Over a third (37%) of pupils aged 11-19 reported hearing comments in the past week that raised concerns about the safety of girls, and more than half (54%) witnessed comments they described as misogynistic.

New content for secondary schools includes:

Sexual ethics beyond consent, for example, teaching young people that yes doesn’t always mean yes, as factors like peer pressure should be taken into account

Staying safe in public spaces, to match staying safe online, so young people know how to increase their personal safety in public spaces, build confidence in trusting their instincts, and learn ways to seek help.

Financial exploitation

Positive conceptions of femininity and masculinity

In addition to addressing misogyny, the updated guidance expands the curriculum to include topics such as spiking, methanol poisoning, and a stronger focus on women’s health issues like endometriosis and fertility. It also aims to enhance students’ resilience and coping skills.

UK Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson emphasized the importance of fostering healthy attitudes from a young age, drawing from her experience managing a refuge for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

“I want our children to be equipped to defy the malign forces that exist online,” Phillipson stated.

This initiative aligns with the government’s broader commitment to providing every school child access to a mental health professional and is part of the upcoming Violence Against Women and Girls strategy, set to be published in the autumn.

