Get Ready: UNCF’s Student Leadership Conference Set For May 29.

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) is continuing its tradition of bringing Black student leaders together for professional development.

Its 14th annual student leadership conference will take place from May 29 to June 1, Black News reports. Hosted by Wells Fargo, over 1,300 undergraduate students are expected at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Virginia. This year’s theme is “Empower and Inspire: Building Your Network and Your Net Worth.”

“Wells Fargo is excited to be involved again with UNCF’s Student Leadership Conference,” said Shantae Joseph, executive director and senior diversity and inclusion consultant at Wells Fargo. “Our leaders believe in investing in the lives of talented students with our time, talent and treasure, and we look forward to positively impacting each one of them during this great conference.”

Workshops and other programming will sharpen attendees’ speaking and professional skills. Speakers include Danyel Jones, head of Black Business and Growth Accelerator at Amazon; Karen Greenfield, senior vice president at National Geographic; and Janelle Garrett, director of Real Estate banking at Wells Fargo.

Students headed into premier internships or fellowships will gain the insight and development needed to rise in the workforce.

“Recent data confirms that over half of the undergraduate students in the United States are considered the first generation to attend college,” said Taliah Givens, UNCF’s senior director. “This increases to 70% at HBCUs. That means these same students may also be the first in their family to transition into careers that require a college degree. Therefore, it is a priority for UNCF and our corporate partners to come together to provide our annual Student Leadership Conference as a launching pad to equip these talented, diverse students and early career professionals with the confidence and real tools for transformational internships and new full-time positions, which they have achieved.”

Registration is available now for students.

