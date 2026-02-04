Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman UNCF Expands ACCLAIM Project To More HBCUs, Growing Talent Pipeline For Asset Management Project ACCLAIM will introduce students at FAMU and Morgan State to the opportunities surrounding asset management.







The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) has expanded its Project ACCLAIM to help more HBCUs get into asset management.

The UNCF announced the news on Feb. 3, as students from Morgan State and Florida A&M University can now enter its talent pipeline for this lucrative industry. Project ACCLAIM, which stands for Accelerating Learning in Asset Investment Management, has fostered a network of HBCU students to explore careers in this sector.

Established last year with Morehouse College and Howard University, the sponsor-backed initiative has supported HBCU scholars with financial knowledge and professional resources to thrive in their postgraduate careers. Following the initial $10 million gift from Adage Capital Management and Elizabeth and Phill Gross to launch the project, the philanthropists have donated another $10 million to the UNCF venture.

With this latest boost of financial support, students from these newest member institutions will manage $4 million in investment capital, garnering hands-on experience in asset management. Beyond professional readiness, Project ACCLAIM also champions education access, employment equity, and fair wages through its programming.

Black professionals in wealth management remain underrepresented in this industry. According to 2022 figures from Wealth Management by Informa, Black certified personal financial advisors account for 1.9% of all CFP professionals. As for diverse leadership in the private equity space, Black people only held 8% of managing director roles that year, as detailed by Institutional Investor.

Now, this talent pipeline aims to course-correct these numbers, making HBCU scholars interested in finance, business, and asset management more competitive candidates for this field.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone for Project ACCLAIM and is especially meaningful as we celebrate 100 years of Black History and remember Dr. King’s vision for economic empowerment,” said Dr. Shawn Thomas, director of Investment Leadership Programs and Lead for Project ACCLAIM, in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Morgan State and Florida A&M both bring exceptional talent and leadership to the HBCU community and they both bring exceptional talent and leadership to the HBCU community and their participation strengthens our shared commitment to preparing students for high‑impact careers.”

As for Project ACCLAIM’s latest cohort, officials at both FAMU and Morgan State celebrated the news, which brings more lucrative opportunities to their students.

“We claimed it! Members across the entire FAMUly – students, faculty, President Johnson, other administrators, external stakeholders – helped to bring this opportunity home to FAMU. We’re all excited to work together to realize the potential of superlative tools and resources in the hands of our eager and talented FAMU students,” said Program Director Inger Daniels-Hollar, Ph.D., assistant professor, FAMU School of Business and Industry.

As the UNCF prepares to introduce more investment skills across the HBCU network, scholars are getting ready to break new ceilings in asset management.

“Project ACCLAIM creates an extraordinary learning environment where theory meets real responsibility,” said George Micheni, director of the Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management’s Capital Markets Lab and advisor to the Morgan State University Investment Club. “Working alongside faculty, industry mentors and an investment advisory board, they will gain the discipline, judgment and confidence required to manage real capital while developing skills that translate directly into their post-graduation careers.”

