Sports by Jameelah Mullen Coco Gauff Makes $150K Donation To UNCF To Support Emerging Athletes The star athlete leads by example.







Tennis star Coco Gauff is paying it forward with a $150,000 donation to the United Negro College Fund.

The donation marks Gauff’s second major contribution to the organization. Last year, she donated $100,000, bringing her total gifts to $250,000 to support the Coco Gauff Scholarship Program, which supports HBCU student-tennis players.

Gauff reflected on her family’s ties to HBCU culture and emphasized the importance of these institutions for the Black community.

“My family has a deep-rooted history with HBCUs, going all the way back to my great, great-grandfather. From aunts and uncles to cousins, HBCUs have played a huge role in shaping who we are. Supporting UNCF in creating opportunities for student-athletes in tennis means a lot to me, “the athlete said in a press release last year.

Last year, she became the youngest major donor in UNCF history at age 20.

“My hope is that this scholarship gives more young Black players the confidence to chase their dreams, knowing they have a strong community behind them and a bright future ahead,” Gauff told Tennis.com.

She also told the outlet that if she hadn’t become a tennis player, she would have attended an HBCU. Gauff said she understands the importance of representation, so she aims to increase the visibility of African Americans in both sports and academia and help support the next generation.

The UNCF announced the gift on Instagram, thanking the athlete for her generosity.

“Coco is more than a champion on the court. She’s a champion for education, opportunity, and the next generation of leaders,” the organization wrote.

The Coco Gauff scholarship program has already provided funds to 10 HBCU students. The next round of scholarships will be given to eligible students who play competitive tennis beginning in May.

RELATED CONTENT: Aced It! Coco Gauff, Highest-Paid Female Athlete—Again