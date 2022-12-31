UNCF Partners with DeVry University to Help 42 Students of Color Gain Work-Ready Skills

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) announced in partnership with DeVry University that 42 outstanding DeVry University students received the UNCF DeVry Gateway Scholarship.

UNCF and DeVry University joined forces to help students of color earn skill-based credentials in eight to 18 months. This unique partnership was designed to provide access to DeVry’s certificate programs, preparing students with the skills and resources to help them succeed in today’s digital economy.

The UNCF DeVry Gateway scholarship, which is based on financial need and/or merit, was awarded to 42 deserving students enrolled in undergraduate and graduate certificate programs beginning in January. Six students received $10,000 each, one student received $7,500 and 35 students were awarded $5,000 each.

“UNCF is thrilled to partner with DeVry University on this scholarship program to help more students of color to go to and through college. Together, we will make dreams come true for students who, because of this investment, will have better futures,” said Larry A. Griffith, senior vice president, programs and student services, UNCF.

“We are ecstatic to share that 42 DeVry students will benefit from the UNCF DeVry Gateway Scholarship,” added Elise Awwad, DeVry University’s chief operating officer. “DeVry is pleased to partner with UNCF and continue our commitment to helping minorities gain access to educational opportunities in today’s digitally driven workforce.”

In addition to the financial assistance, recipients of the UNCF DeVry Gateway Scholarship will have access to numerous resources and mentorship programs, as well as DeVry’s award-winning digital care engine, which provides personalized support, accountability and guidance throughout their academic journey.

For more information, please visit: devry.edu.