Politics by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Uncle Luke Chastises Chili, Nick Cannon For Reported MAGA Views 'To Nick Cannon and Chilli — I say this with love, but also with truth. What y’all are saying right now… in my opinion… is dead wrong.'







There has been some disappointment in TLC’s Chili and entertainer Nick Cannon after both have been linked to supporting President Trump and his MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement, and Luther Campbell, also known as Uncle Luke, has spoken out against them because of it.

Uncle Luke, who is running for a congressional seat in his beloved Florida, took to social media to blast both artists after recent revelations over the past couple of days. In a long post that chastised both Chili and Cannon, Luke said he is not approaching them “with hate” but “with responsibility.” He expressed his disappointment with their alignment with the current president.

“Let the adult in the room speak. To Nick Cannon and Chilli — I say this with love, but also with truth. What y’all are saying right now… in my opinion… is dead wrong,” he starts before explaining that he has always been on the right side of justice for Black people.

Luke goes into a little history lesson about how the Republican Party, MAGA specifically, has been trying to take the rights of Black Americans away from us, while trying to erase Black history in the process. And he explicitly lists some of the things that President Trump has done against Black people.

“This same man has: •Tried to erase Black history •Limited what our children can learn •Praised and pardoned officers involved in killing unarmed Black men. So don’t act like this is just politics. This is personal.”

Let the adult in the room speak.



To Nick Cannon and Chilli — I say this with love, but also with truth.



What y’all are saying right now… in my opinion… is dead wrong.



Now let me be clear — I’m the one who fought all the way to the Supreme Court for free speech. So I respect… pic.twitter.com/f9EUlsOqEz — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) March 30, 2026

Luke was responding to recent media reports of Chili donating to Republican causes, following known MAGA associates, and reposting a social media post claiming that Michelle Obama was a man. In his post, he included a post that revealed her liking several posts related to Charlie Kirk and Trump.

Meanwhile, Cannon released a video clip of an interview he did with another noted MAGA celebrity, Amber Rose, in which they discussed their conservative views. In the clip below, the entertainer states that the Democratic Party is the “party of the KKK,” as he and Rose admit to leaning more toward MAGA talking points.

🚨 Nick Cannon expressed some distaste for the Democratic Party … calling them the "party of the KKK" — that said, don't expect the man to vote Republican either.



🎥 YouTube/bigdriveshow pic.twitter.com/vY2uFTx19j — TMZ (@TMZ) March 29, 2026

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