News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Uncle Nearest CEO Fawn Weaver Is ‘Unshaken And Unmoved’ By Receivership Order Weaver stood her ground in an Instagram video.







Uncle Nearest CEO Fawn Weaver is urging her supporters to continue “clear the shelves” of her Black-owned whiskey brand, despite a court-ordered receivership she says she remains “unshaken and unmoved” by.

Weaver took to Instagram on August 17 to address recent headlines claiming she fell behind on repaying $100 million in loans to a lender that has since taken receivership of her company. Reports suggest that under the receivership, Weaver may lose ownership of Uncle Nearest but could remain involved as a brand ambassador if the lender chooses to retain her as the face of the brand she built.

While Weaver can’t say too much due to a gag order, she dismissed the reports as “fake news” and clarified that she remains the owner of Uncle Nearest, while encouraging supporters to keep buying the product.

“Some reports claim I no longer own Uncle Nearest that I’m not running it,” Weaver added. “Let me be clear. I built this company, I own this company, I run this company. And my leadership team who have all been with me for six to eight years are right here building alongside me. Our team remains unshaken and unmoved.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fawn Weaver (@fawn.weaver)

Addressing the reported receivership, Weaver framed it as a natural challenge of business ownership and used it as a reminder to fellow entrepreneurs to stay resilient when times get tough.

“All major challenges are inevitable in ownership. That’s why so many tap out,” she said. “And my number-one piece of advice to would-be entrepreneurs is, if you are of the quitting kind, don’t start. Because entrepreneurialism will give you a hundred reasons a day to quit. But strong leadership doesn’t panic.”

Recent data highlight the struggles facing the spirits industry, with overall sales and consumption declining and categories like American whiskey seeing sharper drops. Still, Weaver insists Uncle Nearest is seeing otherwise, pointing to substantial numbers under her leadership in 27 states, including Texas, Georgia, and even Alaska.

“When the shelves restock, don’t forget, keep clearing them out,” Weaver said in closing. “Leave no doubt. Send a loud message that you are behind this brand and the team that built it. Cheers.”

Weaver’s comments were filled with supportive messages from fans, showing the strong base of encouragement she has behind her, in the event she’s removed as CEO of Uncle Nearest.

“I don’t drink, and I will be supporting anything you do!” one fan wrote. “We love you, and know that everything you touch will succeed!!!”

“You’re an incredible businesswoman and leader,” added someone else. “I been watching your interviews for a while and saw you speak at the Woman Evolve. Thank you for your transparency 🙌🏾 we are all standing with you.”

Weaver has blamed defaulted loans on a former chief financial officer who deceived her and her husband. Weaver and the lender suing her, Farm Credit, have until August 20 to submit additional briefing on their proposed receiver candidates.

